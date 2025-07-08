‘The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer’ (Trailer)

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer turns the jury’s attention to a mystery from the 1960s, with Neill reprising his role as reprising his role as Brett Colby SC.

Colby is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a lifelong friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is reopened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience.

The cast includes Ewen Leslie, Phoenix Raei, Hanah Tayeb, Nathalie Morris, Catherine Moore, Bolude Watson, Bessie Holland, Stuart Daulman, Paul Tassone, Charles Napoleon An, Libby Stone, and newcomer Claire Leach. Tracy Mann, Marlon Williams, and Hannah Diviney are part of the supporting cast while Kaila Ferrelli returns as Colby’s legal assistant.

Sarah L. Walker, Matt Cameron, Mia Lethbridge, Adele Vuko, and Sam Meikle penned the eight one-hour episodes, to be directed by Madeleine Gottlieb, alongside emerging director Emma Jackson, who will helm episodes five and six with the support of Screen Australia’s Career Placement program. The creative team also includes casting directors Kirsty McGregor and Will Pearce.

Filmed in the Margaret River region and Perth surrounds, including at Parliament House and the ABC Studios, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer is the third outing of the anthology series.

The producers are Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVPA) and Ally Henville, Ian Collie, and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger, along with executive producers Walker, Neill, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Penny Win.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer premieres Monday, August 4, on Binge and on Showcase at 8.30pm. It will also be available On Demand.