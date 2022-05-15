Based on the Flemish series of the same name, Foxtel’s The Twelve tells the story of 12 jurors who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child.

The 10-part drama is led by Kate Mulvany, who stars as the accused woman; Sam Neill, who will play a lawyer involved with the case, and Marta Dusseldorp.

Starring as jurors are Hazem Shammas, Brooke Satchwell, Brendan Cowell, Pallavi Sharda, Ngali Shaw, Catherine Van-Davies, Bishanyia Vincent, Damien Strouthos, Nic Cassim, Daniel Mitchell, Gennie Nevinson, Toby Blome, Warren Lee, and Susan Kennedy.

The Twelve is produced by Ally Henville, Ian Collie, and Rob Gibson, with Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis from WBITPA executive producing alongside Spirit Pictures’ Liz Watts, and Brian Walsh, and Penny Win for Foxtel.

The set-up director is Daniel Nettheim, with scripts written by Greg Waters (script producer), Sarah Walker, Brad Winters, Anchuli Felicia King, Leah Purcell, and Tommy Murphy. The casting is by Kirsty McGregor.

The series premieres on Tuesday, June 21 at 8.30pm. It will be available to watch on On Demand on Foxtel and on FOX Showcase.