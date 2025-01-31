‘There is still local and global demand for storytellers who think big’: Producers Jamie Hilton and Michael Wrenn on finding feature success in ’25 (Part 1)

FilmNews
Jamie Hilton and Michael Wrenn.

Whether it was using claymation to tell a story about a lonely hoarder, creating a dark comedy to offer a different take on motherhood, or having a CGI chimp double for an international pop star, there’s no doubt that Australian films featured some bold choices in 2024.

While there was no shortage of critical acclaim for local original ideas, box office success proved more elusive, with just five of 60 Australian releases in 2024 grossing more than $1 million, and the vast majority grossing less than $100,000.

Wit...