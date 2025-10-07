Nicole Kidman in 'BMX Bandits'.

‘There will be kneepads’: Alexei Toliopoulos and Gen Fricker on what audiences can expect from ‘BMX Bandits’ live script read

·
FilmNews
·

It’s a kids’ film that features a bank heist with sawn-off shotguns in its first five minutes, and boasts the future Academy Award-winning talent of Nicole Kidman and cinematographer John Seale.

There are multiple reasons why Brian Trenchard-Smith’s 1983 cult classic BMX Bandits has been able to stand the test of time.

For comedian Alexei Toliopoulos, the blend of Trenchard-Smith’s direction and “really great jokes” from Patrick Edgeworth and Russell Hagg’s script sets i...