Third Australian IMAX screen set to open on the Gold Coast

IMAX in Queensgate NZ, which will be similar to Pacific Fair.
Entertainment group EVT is set to open Australia’s third IMAX screen at its Gold Coast-based Event Cinemas Pacific Fair complex on December 19.

It follows the stand-out success of the company’s flagship Darling Harbour IMAX in Sydney, which opened in October 2023 and posted the country’s sixth-highest box office in 2023-24 despite its status as a single-screen complex.

The new Gold Coast IMAX screen at Pacific Fair will feature a 4K laser...