Third Australian IMAX screen set to open on the Gold Coast

Entertainment group EVT is set to open Australia’s third IMAX screen at its Gold Coast-based Event Cinemas Pacific Fair complex on December 19.

It follows the stand-out success of the company’s flagship Darling Harbour IMAX in Sydney, which opened in October 2023 and posted the country’s sixth-highest box office in 2023-24 despite its status as a single-screen complex.

The new Gold Coast IMAX screen at Pacific Fair will feature a 4K laser...