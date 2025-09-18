Ryan Corr, joey Margot and Kate Woods on the set of 'Kangaroo'. (Photo: Bradley Patrick)

‘This film has soul’: 25 years after ‘Looking for Alibrandi’, Kate Woods returns with ‘Kangaroo’

·
FilmNews
·

The timing is almost too neat: Kate Woods’ Kangaroo arrives in cinemas just as her last Australian feature, the now classic Looking for Alibrandi, celebrates its 25th anniversary.

After spending the last two decades predominantly shooting US TV, including Without a Trace, NCIS: Los Angeles and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Kangaroo marks Woods’ long-awaited return not only to Australian filmmaking, but to feature films entirely.

Like Alibrandi, <...