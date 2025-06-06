'Moonbird'. (Photo: Jullian Mundy)

‘This is not a nice-to-have’: Digital Originals drives SBS’s investment in new talent

Don’t get it twisted: short-form doesn’t mean short on ambition. SBS argues its Digital Originals slate is where it takes big swings on new talent and experiments in both genre and story. Nor does short-form mean short on cash: Each 6 x 10-minute series – designed to play as one-hours on linear – has a production budget of around $1.2 million.

SBS and NITV will roll out three Digital Originals across the next month: Moonbird, Warm Props and Moni.

They join a catalogue...