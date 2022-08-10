Production is underway in NSW on Stan Original series Totally Completely Fine, with Kiwi Thomasin McKenzie leading a cast that also includes Devon Terrell, Brandon McClelland, Rowan Witt, and Contessa Treffone.

A co-production between Stan and Sundance Now, produced by Fremantle Australia, the six-part dark comedy follows 20-something Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), whose life is a mess.

The synopsis: “Last week [Vivian] accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavoured vape, and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop house, leaving her to help people who come too close to the edge. Strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself?”

Appearing alongside McKenzie, Terrell, McClelland, Witt, and Treffone are James Sweeny, Max Crean, and Brigid Zengeni.

Gretel Vella is the creator and executive producer on the series, formerly titled The Jump, announced as part of Stan’s new originals slate earlier this year.

Keir Wilkins and Emme Hoy join Vella in the writing room, while Lucy Gaffy is set-up director. Adrian Chiarella will direct episode four with support from VicScreen.

Devon Terrell and Thomasin McKenzie.

The series is produced by Alice Willison, with Nat Lindwall executive producing for Fremantle.

Vella said Totally Completely Fine, which is inspired by true events, was her “heart project”. She has previously worked with Stan as a writer on film A Sunburnt Christmas with Elliot Vella and Tim Walker.

“I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Sundance, Stan, and Fremantle to bring it to life,” she said.

“A response to the mental health crisis, Totally Completely Fine was written for myself and so many other people in my life.

“To let them know they aren’t alone, that mess is ok, and sometimes the pain and anxieties we try and hide can be our greatest superpowers.

“I am so excited for the world to meet our unlikely hero Vivian, and the rest of the Cunningham family. Sometimes neurotic, frequently chaotic, but hey, always bloody entertaining.”

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said the streamer was pleased to bring the tale of family, belonging, and grief to life.

“This is our second Stan Original with the talented Gretel Vella, working alongside the creative team at Fremantle to secure an outstanding young cast,” she said.

“We look forward to sharing this series with audiences on Stan soon.”

Lindwall said it was rare to bring a series to fruition that taught you so much about life.

“My hope is that Gretel Vella’s unique world and irresistible characters bring as much joy as they do catharsis – Lucy Gaffy’s direction is the perfect final ingredient,” she said.

“May the audience embrace and be impacted by Viv’s journey as much as we have.”

Totally Completely Fine is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW under the Made in NSW Fund. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.