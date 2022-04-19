Thor: Love and Thunder picks up with the titular character (played by Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace.

But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Filmed at Sydney’s Fox Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

The Marvel Studios film opens in Australian cinemas July 7, 2022.