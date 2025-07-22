Thousands of drafts and five hours sleep: Richard Gadd, Tig Terera, Catherine Smyth-McMullen on seizing your chance

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·
Harriet Dyer, Richard Gadd and Soo Hugh at Future Vision last week.

“Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity. To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”

Eminem’s famous preamble to Lose Yourself came to mind at last week’s Future Vision as creatives described what’s necessary to reach the next level in the industry.

In the case of Baby Reindeer scribe and star Richard Gadd, at one point one of the most googled people on earth following the release of his series last year, it t...