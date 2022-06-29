Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise reunites George Clooney and Julia Roberts as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures, and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

Joining Clooney, Roberts, and Dever in the cast are Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Senayt Mebrahtu, and Maxime Bouttier.

Written by Parker and Daniel Pipski, Ticket to Paradise is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone, with Clooney and Grant Heslov producing for Smokehouse Pictures, and Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om.

The film was shot on location in Queensland, Australia, aided by incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Ticket to Paradise will be released in cinemas September 15.