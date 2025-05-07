Tim Phillips named MD of Werner Film Productions as Stuart Menzies steps down

Former Fulcrum Media Finance chief Tim Phillips has been appointed managing director of Werner Film Productions, succeeding Stuart Menzies, who is stepping down to take a career break.

Phillips’ departure from Fulcrum was first flagged last week, when it was reported he was leaving for “a senior role in production”. He had worked at the debt financier since 2022, serving both as CEO and COO. Prior to that, he worked at Screen Australia for 12 years, including as the head of business affairs and offset.

Menzies’ exit comes after six years at Werner Film Productions, overseeing a diverse slate of production such as The Newsreader for ABC, Netflix’s Surviving Summer, and ABC tween series Crazy Fun Park. Despite his departure, he will continue overseeing AppleTV+ and on 60Forty Films’ The Dispatcher, currently in production in Victoria.

The leadership transition comes amid a period of change for Werner Film Productions, which was acquired by BBC Studios Productions Australia in 2024. It is currently in development and production on several major projects including the live action puppet pre-school series Knee High Spies for the ABC, providing production services on The Dispatcher, and commencing pre-production on a yet to be announced three-part series.

Company director Joanna Werner praised Menzies as a “truly exceptional leader and creative partner”.

“His passion, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence have helped shape Werner Film Productions into the company it is today. While we will miss him and his wit and humour, we are incredibly grateful for his contributions and support his decision to take some well-deserved time out,” she said.

She also welcomed Phillips to the role. “Tim is a respected and forward-thinking leader with a strong track record in both the creative and business sides of the industry. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to expand our local and international footprint.”

Reflecting on his time with the company, Menzies said it had been a privilege to work alongside Werner and the team.

“It’s never an easy decision to leave a place and people you love working with, but the team is in great hands, and for me, it’s time. I’m looking forward to setting the out-of-office to ‘I am in Mexico… for a while.”