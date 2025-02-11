‘Time in writers’ rooms is a vanishingly rare resource’: VicScreen unveils inaugural Originate Series participants

VicScreen has announced the first eight participants of its Originate Series development program, with the group having already benefitted from learnings in LA and paid writers’ rooms at some of Australia’s best-known production houses.

Gemma Bird Matheson, Hannah Samuel, Molly Daniels, Penny Greenhalgh, Matthew Bon, Diane Vu, Greta Nash, and Serah Nathan were selected from over 150 applicants for the two-year initiative, which aims to replicate the experience and processes of working in a professional writers’ room.

So far the cohort has completed an eight-month Writing for Television program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where they generated two original pilot scripts while attending weekly lectures and workshops.

In the last 6 months, they engaged in a series of paid writers’ rooms, assisting in the creation of four new primetime series from established television creators and production companies including Michael Lucas/Werner Film Productions, Tony Ayres Company, Elise McCredie/Easy Tiger Productions, and showrunner, David Hannam.

There was also a trip to the inaugural Future Vision conference in Melbourne and learning opportunities, such as lectures from showrunner Hannah Carroll Chapman and program mentor Clea Frost, a story editor, writer, producer, and former development executive.

Next up for the group are bespoke industry placements to develop their skills further and broaden their networks, as they continue to build individual projects.

Launched in September 2023, Originate Series expands on VicScreen’s existing Originate Factual, Originate Features, and Originate Games programs, designed to amplify new voices and new ideas from Victorian screen talent.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said the “trailblazing” initiative worked to facilitate skills growth and career advancement.

“This is what motivates us to not only cultivate the most whip-smart, industry-savvy cohort of television writers this country has to offer but also enrich Victoria’s television production ecosystem for years to come,” she said.

Lucas, creator of popular drama The Newsreader, said he looked forward to collaborating with the group in the future.

“Time in writers’ rooms is a vanishingly rare and valuable resource, especially for emerging writers,” he said.

“So, I loved the strong, practical writers’ room focus of this program and was thrilled to get involved. And ultimately, the participants were so smart, agile, open-minded, and creative, I got just as much out of the experience as they did.”

Chapman said programs like Originate Series were vital in helping to train the next generation of screenwriters in Australia.

“As rooms become smaller and opportunities on long-running shows become rarer, it’s critical that we are able to immerse our future showrunners in these kinds of experiences so they can enrich our industry and continue to keep us competing on a global scale, telling our stories,” she said.