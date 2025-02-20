Time over for ‘Territory’ as big budget series not renewed at Netflix

The fate of Marianne Station is set to remain a mystery, with Netflix ANZ confirming big budget series Territory has not been renewed for a second season.

Billed as the biggest production ever to film in the NT, the series about the “biggest cattle station in the world” and the fight for its controlling stake premiered on Netflix last October, more than a year after it was first announced as Desert King.

According to Netflix, the Ronde and Easy Tiger production reached second spot on its Global Top 10 English TV shows list, the top 10 in 74 countries, and number one in 11, including Australia & New Zealand.

Despite a strong performance and season one cliffhanger, a source close to the production said logistical factors meant Netflix believed season two could not be delivered in a timely enough manner for subscribers to “stay with it”.

IF understands the decision was made in the past week after some back and forth between those involved, during which several options were considered.

More than 200 cast and crew took up residence at Tipperary Station, a working cattle station two hours south of Darwin that covers more than 200,000 hectares, for two months during the 2023 dry season for the shoot, which also took place at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park and in South Australia, where post-production occurred.

The main comprised Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, Sam Corlett, Clarence Ryan, Dan Wyllie, Jay Ryan, Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek, Kylah Day, Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle, Tyler Spencer, and Jake Ryan.

Tim Lee and Ben Davies created the concept, with the latter also executive producing alongside Rob Gibson and Ian Collie, while the former wrote the episodes with Kodie Bedford, Steven McGregor, and Michaeley O’Brien. Greg McLean directed the episodes.

In a statement, Netflix ANZ director of content Que Minh Luu said while the streamer wouldn’t be continuing with another season, it “eagerly” anticipated working with the creatives involved again in the future.

“We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world,” she said.