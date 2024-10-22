‘Tinā’ (Trailer)

Written and directed by Miki Magasiva, Tinā stars Anapela Polataivao as Mareta Percival, a Samoan teacher who struggles to come to terms with the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes.

She reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

The supporting cast includes Beulah Koale and Nicole Whippy, while newcomer Antonia Robinson takes on the role of Sophie.

Magasiva produced the film alongside Dan Higgins and Mario Gaoa, with production backed by investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, and NZ On Air, and financed in association with Kiwibank Limited.

Tinā will be released in February 2025 via Madman Entertainment.