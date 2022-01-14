Tiny Spaces | Official Trailer from Shelter on Vimeo.

A four-part Shelter Original series, Tiny Spaces focuses on small intimate spaces in rural Victoria that have a sense of remoteness, simple shelters and how they benefit their inhabitants.

From a 100-year old renovation of a Tobacco Kiln amongst the trees of the Victorian High Country; to a shipping-container retreat nestled within a 160-acre flower farm in the Dandenong Ranges; to a thrilling and dramatic sculptural creation within the rugged Breakneck Gorge: Tiny Spaces is an adventure into some of Victoria’s true hidden gems.

The series features architects Kate Fitzgerald, Whispering Smith Architects, Kate Walker, Brett Robertson and David Nicholson.