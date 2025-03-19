‘Together’ (Teaser)

Michael Shanks’ Together, filmed at Melbourne’s Docklands Studio, stars real-life partners Dave Franco and Alison Brie as a couple that have a supernatural encounter after moving out to the countryside.

The film, which also stars Damon Herriman, was produced by Mike Cowap of Melbourne’s Princess Pictures, with executive producers Emma Fitzsimons and Laura Waters.

The film debuted at Sundance, where it screened to a packed house as part of the festival’s Midnight banner, and garnered positive reviews across the board.

It led to a bidding war among distributors, with Neon securing rights in a deal reportedly worth between $US10-$US20 million.

Together will be released in Australia via Kismet at a date still to be determined.