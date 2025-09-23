Toni Higginbotham Casting pauses workshops following CGA, MEAA joint statement

Sydney-based casting director Toni Higginbotham has paused her industry workshops to conduct a “comprehensive review” of her agency’s practices in the wake of a joint statement from the CGA and MEAA concerning allegations of inappropriate conduct by a non-CGA member.

In a social media post last Thursday, the organisations said they had been advised of behaviour that included the mistreatment and exploitation of actors in an audition setting and the solicitation of actors to attend casting workshops through mechanisms such as wardrobe forms and rejection notices. A similar complaint has also been lodged with the ACCC.

The statement from the MEAA and CGA did not name the non-CGA member, and IF is not suggesting any wrongdoing by Higginbotham or her agency.

Having founded her eponymous agency 25 years ago, Higginbotham has worked across reality TV and scripted series, short films, commercials, and feature films.

She is also known for her workshop series, which includes sessions conducted either one-on-one or via Zoom.

In an email sent to an actor earlier this year, seen by IF, she offered a 6-month personalised mentoring program that includes “six one-on-one sessions (for the cost of 3)” at a fee of $1,000 that focuses on portfolio development, self-tape feedback, audition practice, and agent advice.

As per the email, the program also includes finding casting over the six months and a free full-day US Accent Workshop. The email begins by thanking the actor for auditioning for a campaign, stating that although they didn’t progress, Higginbotham believed they had “a great deal of potential” and would “love to mentor” them.

In a statement from Toni Higginbotham Casting, the agency noted that while it was standard practice within the industry for casting professionals to contribute to both training and casting, the long-time casting director acknowledged the industry concerns that had been raised.

“[Toni] maintains active membership and affiliation with key industry bodies and professional partners, ensuring her work reflects best practice, ethical integrity and the evolving benchmarks of the casting and screen industries,” the statement read.



“She is committed to maintaining the highest levels of professionalism, transparency, and ethical industry conduct, placing great importance on ensuring that auditionees feel respected, supported, and never misled throughout any casting process. This commitment reflects her broader dedication to fostering trust and upholding the integrity of the profession.”



The statement goes on to say that Higginbotham was confident that her conduct had been “guided by integrity”, including the implementation of an opt-in system for casting forms to ensure communications are only sent to individuals who have expressly consented to be contacted.

“In maintaining a secure and purpose-driven database, Toni is committed to fostering industry connections and supporting the development of the next generation of creatives,” the statement read.



“Toni has chosen to pause her industry workshops while conducting a comprehensive review of her agency’s practices, ensuring they remain fully aligned with industry expectations and recognised best practice.



“Toni remains committed to open and constructive dialogue with colleagues and stakeholders across the industry and will take all appropriate steps to address concerns and strengthen confidence in her work.”