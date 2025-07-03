Tony Ayres Productions, ABC begin development on series inspired by Erin Patterson case

Tony Ayres Productions is developing a new series inspired by the mushroom murder trial for the ABC.

Created by Elise McCredie and Tony Ayres, Toxic is described as “a layered and intricate series that explores the events and characters of this true-life story without judgement” while exploring “marriage, faith and motherhood.”

The creative team is working closely with ABC journalist and podcaster Rachael Brown on the project, which will encompass multiple timelines and from multiple perspectives.

It comes as the jury considers its verdict in the trial of Leongatha woman Erin Patterson, after she was charged with multiple counts of murder when three of her guests died and a fourth spent months in hospital following a 2023 lunch where she served them Beef Wellington that contained the toxic ‘Death Cap’ mushroom.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty and has always maintained that the incident was a horrible, tragic accident.

The incident is also the subject of an upcoming documentary that will premiere on Stan.

Ayres said it was a challenge and a responsibility to go beyond the surface with such cases.

“True stories ask storytellers to probe the complexities of human behaviour,” he said.

“What really lies beneath the headlines?”

McCredie, known for her work on The Clearing and Jack Irish, said she was delighted to be working with Ayres on what was a “tangled, heart-breaking story”.

“Sitting in on the trial, watching evidence unfurl, change direction, and reposition itself has been an exercise in the subjectivity of ‘truth’ and a blueprint for a dramatic retelling that explores multiple perspectives in an honest and compelling way,” she said.

ABC head of scripted Rachel Okine also expressed her excitement about collaborating with Ayres.

“This investigation has already captivated audiences across Australia, and we’re eager to dive deeper into the complexities behind the headlines to bring this story to life with the team,” she said.

TAP is backed by Matchbox Pictures and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.