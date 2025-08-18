‘Top End Bub’ (Trailer)

Top End Wedding spin-off Top End Bub has Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee reprise their roles as Lauren and Ned, with the couple now juggling the responsibility of becoming unexpected parents after Lauren’s eight-year-old niece is orphaned.

Other Top End Wedding alumni reprising their roles include Ursula Yovich and Huw Higginson as Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor; Tracey Mann as Ned’s mum, Annie; Shari Sebbens as Ronelle; and Elaine Crombie as Dana.

They are joined by new cast members Rob Collins, Brooke Satchwell, Guy Simon, Clarence Ryan, and Gladys-May Kelly, who makes her acting debut as Lauren’s niece, Taya.

Tapsell and fellow Top End Wedding scribe Joshua Tyler created, executive-produced, and wrote the eight-part series, which Christiaan Van Vuuren and Sebbens directed, and Rosemary Blight executive-produced for Goalpost Pictures. ZDF Studios is handling international distribution. Screen Australia, Screen Territory, and South Australian Film Corporation supported the production.

Top End Bub will launch on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand on September 12.