TPN to enhance shield tier system

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the Motion Picture Association’s global content security initiative, will launch an enhanced shield tier system from next month.

To help combat piracy, the organisation is realigning its earned shield statuses, moving from the current Blue and Gold tiers to a new four-tier structure: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Gold Star.

This new system goes into effect with the TPN+ release of the v5.3.1 TPN questionnaires and assessments, in which each Shield tier is prominently displayed in the TPN+ Registry. All Classic TPN Gold Shields will remain valid until their expiration dates.

The four-tier system reflects a service provider’s current security status:

Blue Shield – Self-assessment completed and published

– Self-assessment completed and published Silver Shield – Assessment completed, remediation plan submitted (formerly Classic Gold)

– Assessment completed, remediation plan submitted (formerly Classic Gold) Gold Shield – All Best Practice remediation items completed and reviewed by TPN

– All Best Practice remediation items completed and reviewed by TPN Gold Star Shield – All Best Practice and Additional Recommendations completed and reviewed by TPN

“The new shield structure gives content owners clearer visibility into the security readiness and remediation progress of vendors and partners — essential in today’s evolving threat landscape,” said TPN president Terri Davies.

“This update is a pivotal step forward for content security and builds on the value TPN provides for its members.”

The new shield system is designed to increase transparency of remediation progress; allow faster and more informed decision-making for content owners; scalable recognition of security maturity; incentivised continuous improvement and better alignment with evolving global threats.