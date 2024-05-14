‘Trailblazers’ (Trailer)

Stan Original documentary Trailblazers takes viewers inside the rise of the Matildas, Australia’s beloved women’s national football team, and women’s football in Australia.

From the first FIFA-recognised game in 1979 and the early years of paying-to-play to the Matildas striking for equal pay in 2015, heartbreak at the Tokyo 2020, and Australia co-hosting the largest women’s sporting event on the planet, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 right up to qualifying for Paris 2024.

The story honours the early players who paved the way for future generations and the players who are household names today, with interviewees including first captain Julie Dolan and current players Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter, Teagan Micah, Melissa Barbieri, Kate Gill, and Moya Dodd. Trailblazers also features contributions from ex-Socceroos captain and Stan Sport commentator Craig Foster, coach Tommy Sermanni, and the first Indigenous female player Karen Menzies.

Maggie Miles and Maggie Eudes wrote, directed and produced the film, working with editor Sara Edwards, producer Lucy Maclaren, and executive producers Caitriona Fay and Kate Gill, along with Stan executive producers Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown. Eudes also served as DOP.

Supported by Documentary Australia, Trailblazers is Savage Films, Milestone Films, and LM Films Production for Stan Originals, with principal production funding from MECCA M-POWER, in association with Screen Australia. It was developed and financed with support from VicScreen.

It will premiere June 4 on Stan.