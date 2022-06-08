SBS and NITV will premiere Bunya Productions’ latest crime drama True Colours during NAIDOC Week.

Airing across four consecutive nights from July 4 on both SBS and NITV, True Colours stems from an original concept by Warren H. Williams, an Arrernte singer-songwriter, and co-creator, writer and director Erica Glynn.

Rarriwuy Hick leads the cast as Detective Toni Alma, assigned to investigate a suspicious car accident in Perdar Theendar, the Indigenous community she left as a child and has had little to do with over the years.

The beauty of Indigenous art and the sometimes-devious practices in the global art market take the detective on an epic hunt for a killer.

Also starring are Williams, Luke Arnold, Erroll Shand, Emilie de Ravin, Trisha Morton-Thomas, Ben Oxenbould and Miranda Otto.

This series is in English and Arrernte and is SBS and NITV’s first scripted co-commission.

Directing with Glynn was Steven McGregor, and the pair wrote the scripts with Danielle Maclean. Michaeley O’Brien was the script producer. David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin and Penny Smallacombe are the producers.

Heads of departments include cinematographer Murray Lui, editor Chris Plummer, production designer Tony Cronin, costume designer Theo Benton and hair and make-up designer John Logue.