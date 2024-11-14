Ellenor Cox
Ellenor Cox

Turning Rejection into Resilience: How Creatives Can Keep Moving Forward

·
BusinessNewsProfessional Development
·

Emmy and AACTA award-winning producer turned executive coach Ellenor Cox shares seven key ways to harness the power of “no” and keep moving forward.

After nearly 30 years as a film producer, I’ve had my fair share of funding rejections, projects that didn’t make it past pre-production, and countless setbacks. In fact, I’ve probably encountered more projects that didn’t pan out than ones that did.

These experiences of set backs and road blocks are all too common in creative industries, and often feat...