‘Two Ugly People’ (First Look)

Peter Skinner’s debut feature Two Ugly People stars Michael Sheasby and newcomer Cato Ayyar as two strangers who meet by chance in a highway-side motel and find they have an instant connection.

As their stay goes on, the nature of the encounter is brought into question.

Sheasby and Ayyar are joined in the cast by Ben Oxenbould, Di Adams, and Chaydon Jay.

Two Ugly People is the launch project for Seymour Pictures, a production company founded by Skinner alongside actor and producer Julia Gardell and writer/director Orla Doyle.

The film will have its world premiere at next month’s CinefestOZ, screening September 1 and September 7 at Orana Cinemas Busselton.