‘U Are the Universe’, ‘Eddington’ set course for Revelation

The exploits of Ukrainian space trucker Andriy Melnyk will raise the curtain on July’s Revelation Perth International Film Festival, with the full line-up unveiled today.

Pavlo Ostrikov’s sci-fi U R The Universe, in which Melnyk (Volodymyr Kravchuk) believes he is the last person in the universe until he receives a call from a French woman on a distant space station, is among 45 titles across feature and documentary that will screen at the event, set to take place July 2 – 13 at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and The Backlot.

Festival director Richard Sowada said organisers had once again “gone all the way” in bringing the best new and classic international cinema to WA audiences.

“This year’s program features everything from sweaty punk realism and psychedelic cult journeys to iconic restorations to animations exploding with colour and power and some of the most acclaimed films direct from the international festival scene,” he said.

“It’s global conversation told through the language of film.”

Toby Jones in ‘Mr Burton’ (Image: Warren Orchard)

Other international highlights this year include Ari Aster’s contemporary Western black comedy Eddington, Marc Evans’ British biographical drama Mr Burton, French actress Ariane Labed’s directorial debut September Says, Tommy Wirkola and Rasmus A. Sivertsen’s Norwegian animated musical comedy Spermageddon, Rafael Ruiz Espejo’s Mexican coming-of-age drama The Last First Time, Toyoda Toshiaki’s genre-bending Transcending Dimensions, Morgan Evans’ meta filmmaking adventure Micro Budget, Joshua Oppenheimer’s post-apocalyptic musical drama The End, Christopher Bickel’s time travel horror Pater Noster and the Mission of Light, and Aurélia Mengin’ emotionally charged Scarlet Blue.

Flying the flag for WA is Richard Eames’ indie-punk drama Skeleton Girls. A Kidnapped Society, starring Alla Malakhitova, Alex Arco, and Ashleigh Zinko, which offers a modern and unflinching examination of society’s fractures. Leela Verghese and Emma Hough Hobbs’ animated feature debut, Lesbian Space Princess, will also have its WA premiere.

As part of its retrospective section, Revelation will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Glenda Hambly’s AFI-Award Award-winning Fran, starring Noni Hazlehurst, and bring Steve Jodrell’s 1988 crime caper Shame back to the big screen. Both titles were originally filmed in Western Australia.

The festival will also celebrate German filmmaker and photographer Wim Wenders’ 80th birthday with screenings of Alice in the Cities and The American Friend, and show Roberto Rossellini’s WW2 thriller, Rome, Open City.

Leading this year’s documentary line-up is Rosie Jones’musical and cultural odyssey Abebe – Butterfly Song, Sinéad O’Shea’s portrait of Irish writer Edna O’Brien, Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story, and Alexandre O. Philippe’s Chain Reactions, which delves into the far-reaching cultural consequences of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as seen through the lens of five contemporary artists. Revelation will also present late-night screenings of Tobe Hooper’s landmark low-budget thriller.

‘Skeleton Girls. A Kidnapped Society’

There is also Christian Ferencz-Flatz and Radu Jude’s Romanian found-footage documentary Eight Postcards from Utopia, Gary Hustwit’s music-focused Eno, and Alberto Sedano’s Exorcismo: The Transgressive Legacy of Clasificada ‘S’.

In 2025, Revelation will present its most expansive short film program, with over 100 short works, including close to 40 from Australian filmmakers.

For those seeking the avant-garde, the experimental showcase pushes form and convention to their limits, featuring works that challenge how we perceive image, sound, and narrative. The horror and sci-fi lineups aim to deliver everything from tight psychological thrillers to cosmic journeys through space and time, while Short Docs offer real-world snapshots.

WA content is represented throughout signature events like The Great Kimberley Wilderness VR Audio Experience at the WA Museum, Westralia Day, Get Your Shorts On!, and the City of Vincent Film Project.

Elsewhere, there is a dedicated First Nations showcase – honouring storytelling traditions and contemporary experiences through a wide array of compelling lenses; Wimmin’s Work, a new collection of audio, audio-visual and photographic stories documenting Western Australian women, by early career and re-emerging female creatives; and the return of the International Family Animation Explosion, a vibrant collection of animated shorts from around the globe, created by the team behind the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Find more information about the event here.