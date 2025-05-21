UKTV snaps up rights to ‘Ladies in Black’

UKTV has acquired the rights to Bunya Productions’ Ladies in Black for the UK and Ireland, where it will screen on its streaming service ‘U’.

ABC Commercial brokered the deal, which follows other sales to Now TV in Hong Kong, YLE in Finland, and Proximus Media House in Belgium.

Inspired by Madeleine St John’s novel, the ’60s-set drama follows the lives of a group of department store employees in Sydney as they navigate love, ambition and identity during a time of sweeping social change.

The cast includes Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, and Jessica De Gouw, along with Kate Box, Azizi Donnelly, Julian Maroun, Carlos Sanson Jr, Tom Wilson, Sacha Horler, Huw Higginson, Russell Dykstra, Thom Green, Hamish Michael, Krew Boylan, Ngali Shaw, Hazem Shammas, Peter O’Brien, Gemma Wardand Todd McKenney.

Gracie Otto directed all six episodes from scripts written by Greg Waters, Joan Sauers, Sarah Bassiuoni, and Randa Sayed. The series is produced by Sophia Zachariou, Angela Littlejohn, Greer Simpkin, and David Jowsey for Bunya Productions. Sue Milliken and Allanah Zitserman, who produced the Ladies in Black feature film, were executive producers alongside Waters, with Louise Smith executive producer for the ABC.

“I’m delighted to be introducing Ladies in Black to UK audiences on our streaming service, ‘U’. This captivating period drama from ABC Commercial gives a compelling glimpse into the lives of a group of women navigating the transformative early 1960s and is exactly the calibre of high-quality and distinct drama that we want our viewers to keep coming back to ‘U’ for,” said UKTV and BBC Studios global head of acquisitions Melanie Rumani.

ABC Commercial content sales manager Karen Quinn said Ladies in Black was striking a chord internationally due to the performances of leads Mazar, Otto and De Gouw, its female-driven narratives, visual aesthetic and era-evoking soundtrack.

“With its authentic celebration of women’s voices and vibrant production values, Ladies in Black is proving to be a standout drama that resonates deeply with global audiences,” she said.