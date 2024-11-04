Umbrella Entertainment: how it finds success with first-time directors

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Australian independent distributor Umbrella Entertainment is keen to work with more first-time directors in genres such as horror and action with budgets in the $5 to $7 million range.

“We love our emerging talent slate, and we’ve always taken quite significant risks with first-time feature directors,” Umbrella Entertainment general manager Ari Harrison said at Screen NSW’s latest Power Lunch session. “Probably our biggest Australian and New Zealand films have been from first-time feature directors.&#...