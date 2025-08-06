Umbrella launches games distribution arm, ‘Pro Jank Footy’ to be first title

Umbrella is moving into games distribution, kicking off with Pro Jank Footy, an AFL-inspired comedy title.

The company’s push into the games space follows its recent rebrand and broader diversification, including new ventures in production, international sales, a New Zealand office, the launch of AVOD platform Brollie, and linear channel Aussie Classics on Foxtel.

In the indie games sector, distribution is usually handled internally by developers, yet Umbrella will offer something more like the traditional film model, aimed at helping titles reach wider audiences and markets. It will support releases through end-to-end distribution services, including PR, marketing and direct platform liaison.

The distributor’s expansion into games aligns with a growing interest in interactive IP. It recently acquired ANZ distribution rights for Exit 8, a Japanese thriller film based on the viral game of the same name by Kotake Create, and psychological horror thriller Return to Silent Hill, a feature adaptation of Konami’s survival horror franchise.

“We’re stoked to launch Umbrella Gaming as a new home for bold, original games from Australia and New Zealand’s most creative minds,” said Umbrella general manager Ari Harrison.

“Just as Umbrella has championed independent film, we’re now bringing that same passion and experience to the world of indie games – backing distinctive voices, supporting end-to-end releases, and helping local stories reach global audiences.”

Pro Jank Footy comes from the same minds who created SBS’s Danger 5, David Ashby and Dario Russo. It blends local footy culture with irreverent humour and stylised, lo-fi game play, with Aunty Donna’s Broden Kelly providing in-game commentary. Powerbomb Games’ Ashby created the game with Tyler Roach, with Cam Rogers producing. Screen Australia backed the project last year via its Emerging Gamemakers Fund, and it won the SAGE Award for Best in Exhibition in February, taking home a $2,000 prize from the South Australian Film Corporation.

“When we set out to make Pro Jank Footy, we decided on two things. One, make a fun and chaotic retro throwback of Australian Rules Football. And two, keep the production an Australian story. Umbrella recognise the plethora of talent we have in this country, as we are one of many developers making weird and wonderful games that truly have appeal at home and abroad. We’re humbled to be their first,” said Ashby.

Pro Jank Footy will be showcased at PAX Australia and SXSW Sydney later this year, ahead of global release across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.