Umbrella taps Luke Murray as senior theatrical manager in NZ expansion

Umbrella Entertainment has appointed Luke Murray senior theatrical manager NZ as part of its continued expansion into New Zealand.

Murray joins from Madman NZ, where he oversaw the theatrical release of a range of titles, including recent New Zealand hit Tinā, as well as The Substance, Parasite, Savage, The Breaker Upperers and Red, White & Brass.

In his new role, he will lead the day-to-day theatrical and non-theatrical distribution of Umbrella’s slate in Aotearoa.

Murray’s appointment follows that of Jasmin McSweeney as head of sales and acquisitions in January last year, signalling a continued buildout of the distributor’s presence in the territory.

“New Zealand is a critical part of Umbrella’s future,” said Umbrella GM Ari Harrison.

“With Jasmin leading acquisitions and Luke overseeing theatrical distribution and sales, we are building a team that is deeply connected to the New Zealand market and committed to serving both audiences and the filmmaking community.”

Murray started with Umbrella in late April.