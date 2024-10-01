‘Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story’ (Trailer)

Jessica Halloran’s Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story tells the story of how Jelena Dokic survived on the tennis court to become world No.4, but also how she survived the unimaginable abuse by Damir Dokic, her violent father and manager.

The In Films production features first-hand testimony from Dokic, along with Australian and international tennis greats, including Pam Shriver and Lindsay Davenport. There are also contributions from former WTA officials and journalists Chris Clarey of the NY Times, and CBS 60 Minutes reporter Jon Wertheim.

Ivan O’Mahoney produced the documentary, which was supported by Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW, Shark Island Foundation, and Minderoo Pictures.

Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story will be released in cinemas November 7 via Roadshow.