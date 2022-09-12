Undressed, Made Up Stories’ first foray into unscripted, will premiere on Paramount+ October 6.

Hosted by journalist, author and ‘fashion decoder’ Kathryn Eisman, the series asks: What drives our fashion choices? Are we choosing clothing that truly reflects ourselves? Can we create the lives we really want, just by what we wear?

Eisman, whose books include How to Tell A Man by His Shoes and How to Tell a Woman by Her Handbag, has an ability to tell everything about you just by what you are wearing. By reading their clothes, she will unlock what is holding people back. But, breaking old habits can be hard. Can she change their clothes, and change their lives?

Undressed is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jane Cho for Made Up Stories. Eden Gaha executive produces for his own banner, Mother Media Group. Eisman is also an EP, and Marcelle Lunam is the director.