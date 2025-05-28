University of Canterbury unveils Kōawa Studios Industry Advisory Board

Director Michelle Walshe, Whitebait Media founder Janine Morrell-Gunn, media-tech entrepreneur and Emmy judge Catherine Warren, and creative technologist Nikora Ngaropo have joined other leaders from the screen and technology sectors on the University of Canterbury’s Digital Screen Kōawa Studios Industry Advisory Board.

Chaired by Christchurch-based commercial property lawyer Ingrid Taylor, the body is responsible for ensuring UC’s offerings are future-focused, industry-connected, and globally relevant, and will support the growth of Kōawa Studios, formerly the Digital Screen Campus.

The $90.6 million ($NZ97 million) facility, designed in collaboration with studio architect Roger D’Arcy, offers training in film production, game development, and cross-reality, and features full-service commercial-standard production facilities for use by local and international projects and in the university’s teaching and research.

Since the campus first welcomed students in 2023, UC has entered into five-year agreement with Aardman Academy, the training arm of stop-motion studio Aardman, welcomed New Zealand animation studio Stretchy for production on Kiri and Lou Rarararara!, and housed work on Nat Boltt’s Holy Days.



Taylor, who came together with other board members in Ōtautahi Christchurch for the first time earlier this week, said she joined the body because of the potential she sees in both the program and the people behind it.

“There’s something incredibly energising about what UC is building,” she said.

“I’m excited to contribute to an environment that empowers young people, connects sectors, and creates space for innovation and growth,” she said.



Kōawa Studios director Sam Witters said the board’s formation builds on real momentum.



“We’ve brought together some of the best minds in screen and creative tech,” he said.

“With partners like Aardman Academy and feature film Holy Days, things are already humming at Kōawa Studios — and this Advisory Board takes it to the next level.”

UC Executive Dean of Arts Kevin Watson said UC had designed a program covering the full spectrum of digital screen, from animation and game design to virtual production.

“This Advisory Board will help us strengthen industry ties, bring global perspectives into the classroom, and continue developing Kōawa Studios as a hub for learning, collaboration, and creativity,” he said.



