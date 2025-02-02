‘Unspoiled’ takes out 2025 Reg Grundy Award

Unspoiled, an unscripted series format that takes city-dwellers out of their comfort zones and into the vast Australian outback, is the winner of this year’s $50,000 Reg Grundy Award.

Created by Jamie Durie, Neville Poelina, and Melanie Hogan, the concept has contestants trade Wi-Fi for wisdom, skyscrapers for red dirt, and routine for rediscovery, as they receive guidance from Poelina and learn bush survival skills.

It was one of five finalists unveiled by AACTA last month for the prize, established in partnership with Grundy’s wife, Joy Chambers-Grundy, which recognises innovative new unscripted television formats.

In a statement, the trio said they couldn’t wait to begin the adventure.

“We’re going to have so much fun with this series—taking city dwellers out bush and immersing them in ancient wisdom, nature’s best life hacks, and a world far beyond their daily routine,” they said.

“We’re pretty confident they’ll come back with a renewed spirit—and maybe even a few new survival skills!”

The winner was determined by a judging panel comprising Paul Hardy, Marion Farrelly, Ian Hogg, Sharon Wheeler, and Steve Oemcke, with Unspoiled to be officially celebrated at this week’s AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast.

Wheeler, a long-time Grundy executive, said the adventure format “entertains, inspires, and educates all at once”.

“This award has always been about discovering bold, original ideas that have the potential to shape the future of Australian television, as Reg Grundy did,” she said.

“With Unspoiled, we see that potential fully realised.”

Hogg noted Unspolied “truly embraced Reg’s legacy of creating television that resonates with audiences far and wide”.

“I can’t wait to see it on our screens and am confident that we will,” he said

AACTA awards and industry development manager Ivan Vukusic said the strength of Unspoiled and the other finalist was “a testament to the incredible ideas and talent emerging from our industry”.

“This year, we’ve witnessed some of the most exciting and original TV concepts since the inception of the AACTA Reg Grundy Award,” he said.

“Unspoiled is incredibly timely and the kind of show that speaks to modern audiences—adventurous, heartfelt, and uniquely Australian.”