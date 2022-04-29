An original series from comedian Ryan Shelton is one of the first projects on the development slate of new LA-based production company Upgrade Productions.

Shelton is set to write, produce, and star in Sausages, a series that follows the comedian’s semi-fictional struggle to get his first television show off the ground. As he leaps into the production of a sketch show with his friends, the series explores the heady mix of megalomania and vulnerability that goes into putting your original ideas on screen.

Upgrade will executive produce the series, announced as part of an initial trio of projects from the venture.

Former Disney+ and Netflix executive Matt Brodlie and ex-Sierra/Affinity president Jonathan Kier launched the company toward the end of last year. Backed by German production and distribution company Constantin Film, it aims to develop and produce premium local language productions for a global audience.

Joining Sausages on the Upgrade slate is Japanese mystery series Twenty Faces, based on the book series written by Edogawa Ranpo, and co-produced with Japanese production company, The Klockworx. There is also original Spanish fantasy horror series La Jaula (“the cage” in Spanish), to be co-produced with Spanish production and distribution companies DeAPlaneta and Minoria Absoluta.

All three titles are expected to be ready to go into production in early 2023.

In announcing the projects, Brodlie and Kier said they were excited to play a part in bringing diverse, local, and authentic voices forward.

“Viewing habits continue to shift and evolve, and there is a remarkable demand for global content with compelling stories and universal themes,” they said.

“We feel lucky to not only be working in distinct genres, but to also have landed such incredible talent across three different continents.”

Shelton recently produced a series of 22 original shorts and co-hosts the ‘The Imperfects’ podcast with the Resilience Project’s Hugh van Cuylenburg. He is also currently executive producing True Story with Ed & Randall for Peacock, based on the series True Story with Hamish & Andy, which he writes, produces, and stars in.