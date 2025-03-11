‘Urvi Went To An All Girls School’ (First Look)

Urvi Went To An All Girls School is the story of Urvi (Urvi Majumdar), an awkward, unpopular 16-year-old girl entering Year 11, at the painfully academic, selective public school Grogan Girls High. She desperately wants to become a famous actress, and dreams of being noticed by Hot Ryan, the hottest Year 12 at Grogan Boys.

Urvi’s school year looks doomed. Her little sister Maya has skipped a grade and joined forces with Urvi’s school bullies, her parents want her to become a doctor and the only boy she knows is her dad. That is until a Grogan Girls alumni turned soap actress named Sophie turns up out of the blue to direct the Grogan Girls and Boys combined school musical. Urvi finally sees a path to stardom – and sacrifices her other subjects (and her sanity) to pursue her dream.

Urvi Went to an All Girls School is a Buxstock Entertainment production commissioned by the ABC via the Fresh Blood initiative with principal production funding from Screen Australia.

Majumdar created the concept and wrote the pilot alongside director Nina Oyama, with Lauren Nichols producing and Rowdie Walden executive producing.

It will premiere Wednesday, April 9 at 9pm on ABC TV and be available to watch on ABC iview from April 9.