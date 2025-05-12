US indie financier TPC expands to Australia with Mind The Gap acquisition

US indie financier TPC has made its first move into the Australian market, acquiring Melbourne-based production lender Mind The Gap, which has financed more than 250 projects since 2016.

Founded by Michael Agar, MTG has backed projects like Memoir of a Snail, Lesbian Space Princess, and Jimpa, and is currently closing finance on Place To Be and Irish-Australian co-production Chasing Millions. It lends against the Producer and PDV Offsets, advances, licence fees, minimum guarantees, distribution guarantees, and in some cases, gap loans against unsold territories.

As part of the deal, Agar will join TPC as a strategic advisor, focusing on the continued growth of the Australian business and supporting broader strategic initiatives across the region.

MTG CEO Ester Harding, who will continue to run day-to-day operations, told IF that the agreement had been six months in the making, with discussions commencing amid evolving requirements for film financing.

“We’ve been around for 8-9 years and had started to make bigger loans as the industry’s needs changed in response to the shifting market,” she said.

“Clients we have been working with for many years were starting to make bigger budget projects, and so we grew with them.

“Towards the end of last year, it became apparent that we would need to bring in additional finance to support our clients and the industry. Through the course of that search, we came into contact with TPC, and the conversation turned into one of them seeking to buy the company.”

Australian-Irish co-production ‘Chasing Millions’.

She said the company “still very much” intended to support the filmmakers it had traditionally worked with across documentary, low-budget features, games, and XR projects.

“We’re always looking for ways to help people make work, but we can now do it on a much bigger scale as well,” she said.

“As part of the TPC Group – and this is the most exciting thing for me as a lender – we can support filmmakers in international co-productions by being able to lend on both sides of a production because we can lend in obviously US dollars but also Canadian dollars, pounds, and Euros. We are actively looking at lending against tax credits through South Asia and Southeast Asia, so we can actively support the next generation of filmmakers coming through – we want to make Australian stories outside of Australia.”

Founded 16 years ago, TPC has grown to be involved in more than 2,000 projects across film, television, video games, and commercials. Newer titles on its slate have included Oz Perkins’ breakout thriller The Monkey and Maude Apatow’s feature directorial debut Poetic License, starring Leslie Mann and Nico Parker.

The MTG acquisition comes after the business opened operations in the UK and acquired Media Capital Group in Canada.

CEO and president David Gendron said MTG’s journey was aligned with that of TPC’s.

“Michael and the MTG team built something special—trusted by local producers, with a reputation for finding creative solutions,” he said.

“That’s exactly how we’ve grown TPC. Together, we can now offer producers in Australia a broader, smarter platform to finance their projects—whether that’s a local doc or a multi-party international co-pro.”

The terms of the acquisition deal have not been disclosed.