US producer Eric McLeod added to Screen Forever line-up

US producer Eric McLeod will bring insights from a career spanning nearly four decades and encompassing projects in 26 countries to next month’s Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast.

McLeod will headline the keynote session ‘Hollywood to the Gold Coast: Producing Blockbusters with Eric McLeod’, reflecting on his career and the production lessons he learned with moderator Gina Black.

His notable credits include Mr and Mrs Smith, Tropic Thunder, the Austin Powers series, Wag the Dog, Enemy of the State, and two instalments of Pirates of the Caribbean — Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End.

He has also served as a line producer on five films in the Godzilla and King Kong franchises.

Having produced four major films on Australian soil, McLeod regarded the country as his “second home”.

“I am proud to attend Screen Forever 39,” he said.

“Over the past ten years, I have line-produced five films that were either fully or partially shot in Australia. My experiences have reinforced my belief that Australia is one of the best locations for film production. The stunning landscapes, skilled cast and crew, and high-quality facilities make it an unbeatable choice for filmmakers.”

Screen Forever will be held May 6-8 on the Gold Coast. Find more information about this year’s schedule here.