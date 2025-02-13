US survival thriller ‘Play Dead’ set to shoot at NantStudios in Docklands Studios Melbourne

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The director behind Netflix hit film Carry-On, Jaume Collet-Serra, is set to shoot his next film at virtual production studio NantStudios in Docklands Studios Melbourne.

The film, Play Dead, is reportedly a survival-thriller with the shoot set to begin in May according to Deadline.

The film will make use of NantStudio’s world record breaking LED volume, whi...