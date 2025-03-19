VA Media expands to the US with LA office

Content network VA Media has established an LA office to support its North American expansion after company revenue grew nearly 30 per cent last year.

Head of Partnerships & Acquisitions Kristen Bedno will serve as COO of VA Media US while continuing in her current position from LA.

In Australia, unscripted content director of TV & AVOD Hannah Barnes will take on the role of TV & AVOD content director, overseeing content strategy and opportunities with YouTube Movies & TV. Movies & Scripted Series content director Matt Campbell continues to lead the company’s core movie enterprise.

Specialising in AVOD and social video monetization, VA is one of the largest entertainment partners for movies and TV for YouTube in Australia and the US with over 21 million subscribers and 130 million views every month.

Its 20 flagship YouTube Channels include Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central, We Are Pride, Family Central, and Documentary Central.

According to the company, revenue grew by 29 per cent year on year in Q4 2024, helped by exclusive deals for its YouTube Network and YouTube Movies and TV offering and adding content providers Boat Rocker Studios, Silverlining Rights, and Hat Trick International to its list of premium clients.

CEO Mark Ashbridge being at the “forefront of the meteoric growth of YouTube” by partnering with key content providers has helped his company exceed its own goals for 2024.

“Q4 broke company records and we are setting our sights on even more internal expansion and success this year,” he said.

“There was no question that establishing a foothold in North America was our next move. We look forward to an even better 2025 as we look to continue to provide our partners with a best in class and compliant YouTube monetisation offering.”