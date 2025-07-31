Vale David Argue, veteran actor

Actor David Argue, known for 1980s classics Gallipoli, BMX Bandits, and Razorback, has died aged 65, following a battle with cancer.

Born in Melbourne, Argue went on to study at NIDA, deferring his last year to star as Sammy Martin on Network 10 drama The Restless Years, featuring in 100 episodes.

He was doing stand-up comedy when he applied for a role in Gallipoli, winning the part of the young digger Snowy after an improvised audition for director Peter Weir.

He told IF in 2015 that the shoot was “real Hollywood”.

“The scenes of landing on the beach were mind blowing,” he recalled.

Argue’s other works of note include playing the villain in Brian Trenchard-Smith’s BMX Bandits opposite the teenage Nicole Kidman, and a kangaroo shooter in Russell Mulcahy’s Razorback.

In Haydn Keenan’s Going Down, he had the dual roles of Trixie, a drag queen who ODs, and Greg, a hapless and star-crossed lover who spends the entire film on roller skates.

He also appeared in Bill Bennett’s Backlash, Stephen Wallace’s Blood Oath, Michael Rymer’s Angel Baby, Keenan’s Pandemonium, and Aaron McLoughlin’s Astro Loco.

Last year, the actor revealed in a GoFundMe campaign that due to his health issues, which included cancer, walking had become increasingly difficult, going on to request assistance to buy a mobility scooter.

The Victorian Actors Benevolent Trust was among those to pay tribute to Argue on social media, describing him as a “remarkably talented and much-loved actor”.

“He had the rare gift of making any character he played utterly unique and totally believable,” it said in a statement.

“In recent years, as David’s health declined, the VABT was able to provide much-needed assistance and emotional support. In return, David had no hesitation in championing our work, most recently with a deeply personal and humorous reflection at our Trivia Fundraiser. We have lost a formidable talent and a dear friend.”