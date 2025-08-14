Vale David Stratton, beloved Australian film critic and writer

Revered film critic and writer David Stratton has died aged 85.

According to reports, Stratton’s family announced his death on Thursday afternoon, saying he died peacefully in a hospital near his home in the Blue Mountains.

“David’s passion for film, commitment to Australian cinema, and generous spirit touched countless lives,” his family said in a statement published by the ABC.

“He was adored as a husband, father, grand and great grandfather and admired friend.

“David’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and the public recently and across his lifetime.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Australian film critic and historian David Stratton. David's infectious passion for film and deep commitment to Australian cinema were unrivalled in this country. Vale David Stratton. pic.twitter.com/Rsnv9RAvdJ — Dendy Cinemas (@DendyCinemas) August 14, 2025

Born in 1939 in the English town of Trowbridge, Stratton showed an early love for films, founding the Melksham and District Film Society aged 19. He emigrated to Australia in 1963, where he entrenched himself in the local film scene,

During his career, he was a feature film programmer for SBS TV, host of Movie of the Week and Cinema Classics on SBS (1981-2003), co-host with Margaret Pomeranz of The Movie Show on SBS (1986-2003) and At The Movies on ABC TV (2003-2014). He also reviewed films for Variety (1983-2003) and The Australian (1990-2023), and contributed articles to The Age, The Bulletin, The Sydney Morning Herald, Cinema Papers, and International Film Guide (UK).

David Stratton and Jamie Lee Curtis in 1980. (Image: SFF)

His books include The Last New Wave (1980), The Avocado Plantation (1990), I Peed on Fellini, 101 Marvellous Movies You May Have Missed (2018), and My Favourite Movies (2021). David’s third book on Australian cinema – Australia At The Movies – was published by Allen & Unwin in November last year.

Stratton’s voluminous knowledge of film saw him serve as a member of the international jury at the Venice Film Festival on two occasions. He also served on international juries in Berlin, Montreal, Karlovy Vary, Hawaii, and Adelaide. He has also twice been president of the FIPRESCI (International Film Critics) juries in Cannes and once in Venice.

With dry humour and sharp insight, David Stratton shared his love of film with our country.



All of us who tuned in to 'At the Movies' respected him for his deep knowledge and for the gentle and generous way he passed it on.



May he rest in peace. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 14, 2025

His achievements have also been recognised through other awards, including the Longford Award and the Chauvel Award. He is a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters (France) and has an honorary degree from both Sydney and Macquarie Universities. Most recently, he lectured on film history as part of the continuing education program at Sydney University (1988-2023).

Last year, he was named National Cinema Pioneer of the Year in recognition of his lengthy achievements and contributions to the Australian cinema industry, including as a writer, reviewer, and former director of the Sydney Film Festival (1966-1983).