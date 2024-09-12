Vale Graham McNeice, pioneering documentary producer and race caller

Australian TV pioneering documentary producer, Graham McNeice, has died at the age of 76.

Graham’s passion for documentary filmmaking saw him produce a number of acclaimed factual programs, including Crime Investigation Australia through his company, Shadow Productions.

His extensive body of work includes the award-winning Thanks for Listening, Tulloch, That’s Racing, That’s Rugby League, That’s Boxing, Fenech and one project close to his heart – The Train – Granville Rail Disaster, narrated by the late Brian Henderson.

Graham’s latest production, The Rise & Fall of Kings Cross, is set to air later this year on the Seven Network. He was also in the midst of creating a documentary for Foxtel on his best friend, TV and entertainment legend Brian Walsh, who passed away in 2023.

A generous mentor, Graham was known for his ability to spot and nurture new talent. He always wanted to give back to the industry he loved and played a significant role in shaping the careers of television and sporting figures such as Matt Shirvington, Scott Miller, Peter Overton, and Matt Le Nevez.

But to many, he was best known for his successful career as a TV presenter, race caller, and sports commentator on both radio and television.

His career was kicked off by a chance connection with Frank Kennedy, a prominent commentator and promoter in the racing and boxing industries. At 17, Graham became Kennedy’s protégé, quickly showing his talent and making a name for himself as a race caller across the three racing codes at radio station 2UE.

There, he worked closely with the legendary Des Hoysted, and earned his iconic nickname, “The Shadow,” when fellow broadcaster Peter Bosley “Boz” quipped on-air that Graham’s silhouette “cast a giant shadow over Canterbury racetrack.”

Graham’s talents soon led him to Network Ten, where he took on multiple roles as a sports journalist, producer, and presenter. He was a regular on Good Morning Australia with Kerri-Anne Kennerley, and served as the sports anchor for Ten News. A career highlight came with his involvement in Ten’s coverage of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

An innovator in television, Graham played a key role in bringing satellite TV to Australia. He became the face and founding executive producer of Club Superstation and was instrumental in its transformation into Sky Channel, where his influence was pivotal in the establishment of Sky Racing. His legacy remains embedded in every pub, club, and racetrack where he is instantly recognisable after all these years.

Graham McNeice was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor to many. A private funeral service will be held in the coming weeks.