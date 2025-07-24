Vale Henri Szeps, stage and screen actor

Actor Henri Szeps, known for playing Robert Beare in Mother and Son, has died aged 81.

Szeps revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease during an appearance with his son on the ABC in 2021, and had spent the past two years living in a residential care facility.

His son Amos confirmed his death on social media, sharing a poem that his father had written in 1973 after the birth of his first son.

“As many of you know, my Dad passed away this week,” he wrote.

“What you may not know is that, beneath the performer and raconteur, lived a deeply reflective man with a reverence for the big questions – mortality, meaning, existence.”

RIP Henri Szeps. I feel like Mother and Son has this reputation for being cutesy family fare, but one of the reasons its had such staying power is because all the characters are actually just as psychotic as the Always Sunny gang. Szeps as Robert was the epitome of this pic.twitter.com/AjATpEPY3o — Tim McQueen (@McQueenTim) July 24, 2025

Born in Lausanne, Switzerland in 1943 to Polish parents who had fled their home country amid the incoming German invasion, Szeps spent the early years of his life in France, before migrating with his mother and sister to Australia aged eight.

After studying science and electrical engineering at university, he learnt drama at the Ensemble Theatre in 1962, going on to take part in his first stage performance in The Physicists.

He made his television debut in Homicide in 1967 and would have recurring roles in Division 4, Number 96, Cop Shop, Daily at Dawn, and A Country Practice, among a host of guest appearances, before appearing as Ruth Cracknell’s eldest son in nearly 40 episodes of Mother and Son.

Szeps was also known for playing Harold Holt in miniseries Vietnam and Dr Charles Herpes in George Miller’s Les Patterson Saves the World, as well as more recent appearances in All Saints and the 2015 miniseries Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, playing Dee Anthony in what would be his final on-screen performance.

He continued to perform extensively on stage throughout his career, including one-man shows The Double Bass (1990), Sky (1992) (written for him by John Misto), I’m Not a Dentist (1997), Why Kids (2003) and Wish I’d Said That (2010).

In 2001, he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for Services to the Arts and the Community.

Szeps is survived by wife Mary Ann Severne, and sons Josh and Amos.