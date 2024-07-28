Vale Janet Andrewartha, ‘Neighbours’ and ‘Prisoner’ actress

Janet Andrewartha, known for long-term role as Lyn Scully on Neighbours, has died aged 72.

According to reports, she died in her sleep surrounded by her family.

The soap’s social media accounts confirmed the news in a post on Sunday evening, noting everyone involved in the series was “deeply saddened” by her death and sharing comments from her co-star Jackie Woodburne, who plays Susan Kennedy.

Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street's Lyn Scully, Janet will be fondly remembered. Our thoughts are with Janet's family and loved ones at this time.

“Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman,” Woodburne said.

“Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me, she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day.” Our thoughts are with Janet’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Born in the US, Andrewartha moved to Melbourne in her youth and attended the National Theatre Drama School.

Deeply sad losing Janet Andrewartha. She was a superb human being who taught me so much from the age of 15. I'll treasure her last trip to the UK forever. Precious memories I'm so grateful for. A beautiful, talented, hilarious & kind woman.

I'm so glad it was you who played my…



Upon graduating in 1979, she had minor roles in Patrol Boat and Carson’s Law, before securing the role of Reb Kean on Prisoner.

After further appearances in the series A Country Practice and Blue Heelers, as well as Bruce Myles and Michael Pattinson’s 1987 action drama Ground Zero, Andrewartha was cast as the matriarch of Neighbours family the Scullys in 1999, a character she played until 2006, before making a series of returns up until 2019.

RIP Janet Andrewartha. When I met her last December, she was a true delight to be around. 😔 Sending love to her family & friends.

She is also known for her theatre work, which she has undertaken in London and with the Melbourne Theatre Company. Her body of work includes Rising Fish Prayer, Hotel Sorrento, Navigating, Jerusalem, Good Works, Underwear, Perfume and Crash Helmet, A Happy and Holy Occasion, Sex Diary of an Infidel, Love Letters, Framework, Lysistrata, Ticka Tocka Linga, Once a Catholic, Honour and Other Desert Cities.

Andrewartha has also appeared in TV series Harrow, Safe Home, and Fake in the past few years.

Several Neighbours cast members have paid tribute to the late actress on social media. Stefan Dennis, who played Paul Robinson described Andrewartha as “an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around”, while Lucinda Cowden, who plays Melanie Pearson, said her co-star “lit up the screen” and “continued to grace us with her exceptional talent in so many interesting and unique characters”.