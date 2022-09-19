Decorated cinematographer Jim Frazier has died aged 82 following a short illness.

The film pioneer and inventor is known for his work on David Attenborough documentaries and for devising the Frazier Lens System, an optical system that effectively held everything in the lens’s view in complete focus: from the lens surface to the horizon.

His death was confirmed via a statement on a social media page dedicated to his 2021 autobiography Through the Lens a Macro View of Jim Frazier, detailing how the industry trailblazer will be “sorely missed”.

“He will leave a huge hole in our lives,” the statement read.

“His life and work will survive him and be a continuing legacy to his foresight, his innovative creations, his love for the environment, and his efforts to improve it. Rest in peace now our good friend.”

Originally from Armidale, Frazier’s first job out of school was at the Zoology Department of the university in his hometown before progressing to the Australian Museum, where he headed the preparation department for displays.

It was during his time at the museum that he met naturalist, photographer and writer, Densey Clyne, whom he would work with on a series of documentaries about Sydney’s wildlife.

Jim Frazier (Image: Jamie Robertson)

They would go on to form a business partnership and were asked by David Attenborough to work on his series Life on Earth and The Living Planet, with the pair eventually establishing Mantis Wildlife Films.

In the late 1980s, Frazier began to develop a lens to cover everything from close-up to distance shots and beyond, which was always completely in focus, having thought of the concept while filming in the ’70s.

After an exclusive licensing deal with Panavision, the equipment went on to be used in shooting Titanic, Tomorrow Never Dies, Mission Impossible, Amistad, Alien Resurrection, and Stuart Little 2, among others. Frazier was also awarded a technical Oscar in 1997 for his invention.

It is one of 40 national and international awards he has received, which have included an Emmy, three Golden tripods, and a US industrial Film & Video Gold Camera Award.

Frazier was made a life member of the Australian Cinematographers Society in 1998.

ACS president Erika Addis said the society and its community were deeply saddened by Frazier’s passing.

“[Frazier] totally revolutionised wildlife filming with his invention of an extraordinary lens system lens capable of holding focus from 2”” to infinity,” she said.

“He was a dedicated and serious filmmaker, who made the impossible, possible. He was inducted into the ACS Hall of Fame in 1998 and will be warmly remembered by colleagues and those fortunate enough to be taught by him.”