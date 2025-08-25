Vale John Barnett, legendary New Zealand film and television producer

Veteran Kiwi producer John Barnett, known for titles such as Shortland Street, Whale Rider and Outrageous Fortune, has died aged 80.

RNZ reports that the Screen Production and Development Association (SPADA) confirmed Barnett died on Sunday night.

After beginning his career in the film and television industry as an independent producer in 1974, Barnett spent the next three decades producing television drama, documentaries and feature films, including the international award-winning film Whale Rider.

Barnett was credited with the transition of Whale Rider from page to screen, having first read the novel in the early 1990s, before leading the project through its development into production.

He also founded New Zealand’s film industry magazine, OnFilm, and set up Sundance Channel (NZ) – the first Sundance-affiliated channel outside the United States.

Barnett was on the board of the New Zealand Film Commission until 2002 and was also a member of the Screen Production Industry Taskforce, part of a government initiative to develop the New Zealand film and television industry.

In November 2002, he was named SPADA/OnFilm Industry Champion of the Year for his ongoing contribution to the New Zealand industry, and in 2003, was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to the film industry.

Barnett retired from NZ production house South Pacific Pictures in 2015, before joining CJZ as a consultant producer.

Most recently, he was a producer on New Zealand crime fiction television series Dark City: The Cleaner, based on Paul Cleave’s 2006 novel The Cleaner.

In a statement, the New Zealand Film Commission described Barnett as a “pivotal figure in New Zealand’s screen industry”.

“With a career spanning over 50 years, Barney’s enduring legacy is woven into the fabric of screen storytelling in Aotearoa,” the commission wrote.



“From Footrot Flats to Whale Rider, Outrageous Fortune, and Sione’s Wedding, John was a steadfast and passionate champion of local voices.



“Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”