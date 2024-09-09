Vale Ken Taylor: film marketing/operations manager and pop culture enthusiast

Ken Taylor, a veteran in theatrical/film distribution and home entertainment distribution, has died at 61 years of age.

Ken spent more than 40 years working across operations, sales and marketing, including at Interstellar Digital Cinema (technical operations manager), Deluxe Australia (contractor), Universal Pictures Australasia (operations manager), 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment (marketing manager). He was most recently working at post-production company EIKON Group as an account manager.

“He was a true original, whose wild creativity and wicked humour could turn any moment into a good laugh,” Ken’s friend, film critic and radio producer, Dale Sinden, said.

“His love of pop culture was boundless as was his love of movies – though only those he deemed worthy. If you asked him for his opinion in business or of life, you’d always get the unvarnished truth, usually delivered with his customary wit that made even brutal honesty funny. “

A lifelong, avid collector of licensed merchandise from television and film, as well as toys and artefacts from other popular culture disciplines, Ken’s knowledge of popular culture, film and television was astonishing.

Ken was also a member of the Society of Australian Cinema Pioneers and set up the private Facebook group Sydney Cinemas Flashback to share memories and images of theatres and cinemas in Sydney and NSW. The group amassed more than 2400 members over the past 14 years.

“A loving husband to Heather and devoted father to his sadly departed son Jake, Ken was a loyal friend, always there with a review, a story, or a friendly ear,” Dale said. “The entertainment industry is poorer for his passing and the world less fun without him in it.”

Ken is survived by his wife of almost forty years, Heather. In 2023, Ken and Heather’s only child, Jake Taylor, died at the age of 27 from a hereditary heart condition.