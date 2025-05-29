Vale Liz Tomkins, producer and former WIFT Chair

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the WIFT Australia Board announces our beloved former Chair, Liz Tomkins, passed away in a car accident on Monday, May 26.

The Australian screen community has lost a shining light, an inspirational and dynamic leader, and a wonderful human being whose legacy will endure for generations to come.

A dedicated screen professional and visionary leader, Liz brought to her role as Chair of WIFT Australia the deep understanding and passion that came from her own accomplished career in the screen industry. Transitioning into the film industry in 2007 with a background in office management, Liz quickly established herself as a skilled and committed professional, working on prestigious productions including Steven Spielberg’s The Pacific and Fox series Terra Nova, as well as the Dr Who spin-off series K9. Her career spanned diverse roles from production coordinator to bookkeeper, and she was actively developing her own independent projects through her partnership with Judd Tilyard at Dicentium Films, having just released Rippy, their most ambitious film to date in the 17 years since they first worked together.

Over her three transformative years as chair of WIFT Australia, Liz waved the WIFT banner with infectious energy, enthusiasm, and unwavering pride. Her foresight and ‘let’s get it done’ attitude fundamentally pushed forward our organisation, taking us from strength to strength, building upon the strong shoulders of other incredible female visionaries, Katrina Irawati Graham and Megan Riakos, and positioning WIFT Australia as a powerful force for gender equality on both the national and international stage.

Under Liz’s exceptional stewardship, WIFT Australia achieved unprecedented growth and impact. She championed the expansion of WIFT to achieve full national representation for the first time in our organisation’s history, ensuring women and gender-diverse professionals across every state and territory have access to the screen industry through advocacy, networking, and support. Through the last three years, WIFT Australia has reached the strongest financial position in our history, creating a sustainable foundation for future growth and expanded programs. Liz also spearheaded meaningful international collaborations, forging partnerships with WIFT chapters in Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, as well as establishing strategic alliances with Stage32, positioning WIFT Australia as an active player on the global stage.

We would like to acknowledge and honour Liz’s extraordinary legacy through the many groundbreaking initiatives that marked her tenure and continue to create meaningful change in our industry. Her dedication to the ElevateUs Mentorship Program saw her personally invest countless hours to ensure this flagship program thrived, matching over 340 mentees with 220 mentors and creating vital bridges between emerging and established professionals. The relationships fostered through her careful stewardship led to new creative collaborations and employment opportunities that continue to flourish.

With characteristic enthusiasm and determination, Liz proudly led the introduction of the internationally recognised ReFrame Stamp to Australia, working closely with Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce to set tangible benchmarks for gender equity in film and television. This initiative marked a new era of accountability and progress for our industry, with the feature film Audrey becoming the first Australian production to receive the ReFrame Stamp at SXSW Sydney under her watch.

Liz Tomkins.

Her visionary leadership also brought the Cannes Catalyst Program to life, ensuring that for the first time, six exceptional Australian women could showcase their projects and network with global industry leaders at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This groundbreaking initiative provided unparalleled international opportunities for Australian female and non-binary creatives, reflecting Liz’s unwavering commitment to opening doors and creating pathways for others.

Liz’s collaborative spirit was evident in the pivotal industry partnerships she cultivated, establishing meaningful relationships with Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce, the AACTAs, APSA, SXSW Sydney, and numerous other industry bodies. These partnerships amplified our advocacy efforts and created new opportunities for our members, demonstrating her remarkable ability to bring people together for the common good.

Her commitment to holistic support for our community was exemplified through her championship of the Griffith Film School and Screen Well’s collaboration with vital research into the mental health and wellbeing of screen industry professionals. This initiative reaffirmed WIFT’s commitment to caring for the whole person, ensuring that mental health remains a priority in industry discussions and that we work toward solutions that result in better outcomes for everyone in our sector.

Beyond her remarkable professional achievements, those who knew Liz remember her generous, kind, and supportive nature. She had a heart for community and connection with an incredible ability to make people feel welcomed, nurtured, and inspired, whether they were new board members, members returning to the industry after a hiatus, or emerging talents seeking guidance.

Liz’s unwavering commitment to WIFT went far above and beyond her role as Chair. Her infectious passion for gender equality, her collaborative spirit, and her dedication to lifting others up created a sense of community where women and gender-diverse professionals could find not just professional support but genuine friendship and encouragement.

As Liz reflected in her final AGM Chair Report, “More than anything, I am proud of the unwavering spirit of this organisation – one that not only drives meaningful change but also nurtures a community where women and gender-diverse professionals can find support, encouragement, and strength.”

Her hope that WIFT would “hold fast to the sense of values of kindness and collaboration where people work together to create change and uplift, support, and look out for one another” remains our guiding principle as we honour her memory and continue her vital work.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Liz’s family – her mother Betty Petrie, father Peter Tomkins, and brother Brett Tomkins – as well as her business partner Judd Tilyard from Dicentium Films and collaborator Toby Barron, with whom she had exciting projects in development.

Our thoughts are also with the countless colleagues, friends, and WIFT members whose lives Liz touched with her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to our shared mission. The Australian screen industry has lost a true pioneer, and WIFT Australia has lost a cherished leader and friend.

To Liz, we salute you, we thank you, and we endeavour to carry forward your remarkable legacy with the same passion, kindness, and determination you showed us every day. Details about a memorial service will be shared through WIFT’s newsletter and social channels shortly.

The WIFT Australia Board of Directors



