Vale Nicholas Eadie, stage and screen actor

Tributes are flowing for stage and screen actor Nicholas Eadie following his death aged 66.

Eadie, who featured in more than 60 productions across film, TV, and theatre, was reportedly found in his home on Wednesday. No cause of death has yet been given.

Melbourne actor Will Conyers was among those offering condolences on Facebook, sending his “deepest sympathy to all those that were touched by this very special artist and human being”.

After graduating from NIDA in 1980, Eadie first appeared as Constable Sam Phillips in Cop Shop, a role he held for nearly 140 episodes across 1981-82.

He would amass film credits in Undercover, Kindred Spirits, Run Chrissie Run!, and Jenny Kissed Me, before returning to TV to play Mike Henderson in the family drama series The Henderson Kids.

Towards, the end of the decade, he starred opposite Nicole Kidman and Barry Otto in the miniseries Vietnam, while also forming part of the main cast for the 1988 Man From Snowy River sequel, Return to Snowy River.

Eadie’s other notable screen roles include playing Red in TV drama Medivac and Father John Brosnan in 2011 TV movie Underbelly Files: The Man Who Got Away, about Australian drug smuggler David McMillan, as well as appearing in titles, such as A Country Practice and Halifax f.p., among others.

On stage, he featured in productions Taming of the Shrew and A Midsummer Nights Dream, Macbeth, Three Sisters, Waya, The Crucible, Summer of Aliens, Two Weeks with the Queen, Furious, and Third World Blues.

In paying tribute to Eadie, NIDA artistic director in residence David Berthold noted his contribution as part of the original cast of production Holding the Man, playing the fathers of both Tim and John and “various other delightful roles”.

He stayed with the production for our seasons over the next couple of years. From day one of rehearsals, he brought his personal history, considerable generosity, and deep skill,” he wrote on Facebook.

“He was a great believer in the project and went out of his way to help ensure that it could be at its best.

“Like many, I knew Nick from his great achievements in heroic roles on our major stages and screens. He could command a stage and knew what it was to be at the centre of a play. But with Holding the Man, and other projects too, he knew how to contribute to an ensemble.”